Everything you need to know about Roots Picnic 2025

Summer concert season officially begins in Philadelphia with the return of Roots Picnic, the two-day music and culture festival curated by The Roots, set once again at the Mann Center in Fairmount Park.

Headliners this year include neo-soul icon D’Angelo performing with The Roots, rock legend Lenny Kravitz, and Philly’s own Meek Mill. The festival — which has called the Mann campus home since 2019 — is expected to draw roughly 30,000 attendees per day.

In addition to more than 40 performers across three stages, festivalgoers can expect nearly 40 food vendors, including West Philly staples, newcomers, and a curated marketplace of Black-owned businesses.

Here’s everything to know before you go — from the full lineup and ticket options to what you can and can’t bring through security.

When is the Roots Picnic?

🗓 Roots Picnic takes place Saturday, May 31, and Sunday, June 1, at the Mann Center in Fairmount Park, 5201 Parkside Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19131.

Who is performing?

🎤 More than 40 artists will perform across multiple stages, including Memphis rapper GloRilla, alt-R&B singer Miguel, Nigerian vocalist Tems, Atlanta’s Latto, and Haitian Canadian producer Kaytranada. Jeezy will celebrate 20 years of TM: 101, and Philly’s Musiq Soulchild will mark the 25th anniversary of his debut album, Aijuswanaseing.

Learn more about the lineup from Inquirer music critic Dan DeLuca’s rundown.

Will there be food?

Yes — expect over 40 food vendors, many of them local and Black-owned, including favorites like Black Dragon Takeout and Doro Bet.

How to buy tickets?

Tickets can be purchased online, including options for payment plans through Zip.

And remember: once your ticket is scanned, there is no re-entry.

What can I bring to the Mann?

Festivalgoers are allowed to bring:

One sealed 20-ounce plastic bottle of water per person Empty, non-glass water containers (up to 2 liters) Blankets Bags no larger than 12″ x 6″ x 12″ Small, collapsible-shaft umbrellas Empty CamelBak-style hydration packs (with one pocket for the bladder and one additional pocket) Liquid sunscreen in non-aerosol containers (3 ounces or less) Bug spray in non-aerosol containers (3 ounces or less) Portable phone chargers

What items are prohibited at the Mann?

The following items are not allowed inside the festival:

Food or alcoholic beverages Backpacks, lawn chairs, tents, and large umbrellas Selfie sticks Glass containers of any kind Weapons, kegs, or mini kegs iPads, tablets, or laptops Drones or camping equipment Laser pointers or GoPros Professional camera equipment or flash photography Pets (service animals are permitted, but emotional support animals are not)

Signs are allowed but must be no larger than 8.5″ x 11″.

Parking at the Mann

Free parking is available at the Mann via the Belmont and Montgomery entrance. Additional lots are at South Concourse and 52nd Street. Expect delays during peak hours (60 minutes before and after performances).

Rideshare to the Mann

Use the North Gate on Georges Hill Drive for Uber and Lyft pickups/drop-offs.

SEPTA

SEPTA’s Mann Loop Bus departs from 19th and Locust Streets and return buses leave from the Crawford Circle drop-off 30 minutes after shows. Bus stops include Locust Street and W Rittenhouse Square, Broad and Locust Streets, Broad and Chestnut Streets, Juniper and Commerce Streets, 15th Street and JFK, 20th Street and JFK, and 26th Street and Ben Franklin Parkway.

Check SEPTA for the day-of schedule day of.

ADA Information