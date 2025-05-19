Everything you need to know about Roots Picnic 2025
Festivalgoers, an estimated 30,000 people attending each day, can expect over 40 artists across various stages and nearly 40 Philadelphia-area food vendors this year.
Summer concert season officially begins in Philadelphia with the return of Roots Picnic, the two-day music and culture festival curated by The Roots, set once again at the Mann Center in Fairmount Park.
Headliners this year include neo-soul icon D’Angelo performing with The Roots, rock legend Lenny Kravitz, and Philly’s own Meek Mill. The festival — which has called the Mann campus home since 2019 — is expected to draw roughly 30,000 attendees per day.
In addition to more than 40 performers across three stages, festivalgoers can expect nearly 40 food vendors, including West Philly staples, newcomers, and a curated marketplace of Black-owned businesses.
Here’s everything to know before you go — from the full lineup and ticket options to what you can and can’t bring through security.
When is the Roots Picnic?
🗓 Roots Picnic takes place Saturday, May 31, and Sunday, June 1, at the Mann Center in Fairmount Park, 5201 Parkside Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19131.
Who is performing?
🎤 More than 40 artists will perform across multiple stages, including Memphis rapper GloRilla, alt-R&B singer Miguel, Nigerian vocalist Tems, Atlanta’s Latto, and Haitian Canadian producer Kaytranada. Jeezy will celebrate 20 years of TM: 101, and Philly’s Musiq Soulchild will mark the 25th anniversary of his debut album, Aijuswanaseing.
Learn more about the lineup from Inquirer music critic Dan DeLuca’s rundown.
Will there be food?
Yes — expect over 40 food vendors, many of them local and Black-owned, including favorites like Black Dragon Takeout and Doro Bet.
How to buy tickets?
Tickets can be purchased online, including options for payment plans through Zip.
Two-day General Admission: Access to all GA areas, food and drink vendors, and Black vendor village — $250
Two-day GA+: Includes GA perks, plus access to a shaded lounge, air-conditioned restrooms, private bars, and express entry — $425
Silver VIP: Includes pit and premium seating (subject to capacity), VIP lounge, food vendors, merch gift, concierge, and shaded areas — $799
Gold VIP: Adds drink/meal tickets, elevated viewing at the Main Stage, and additional front-of-stage access — $1,399
Saturday one-day GA: $135
Sunday one-day GA: $125
And remember: once your ticket is scanned, there is no re-entry.
What can I bring to the Mann?
Festivalgoers are allowed to bring:
One sealed 20-ounce plastic bottle of water per person
Empty, non-glass water containers (up to 2 liters)
Blankets
Bags no larger than 12″ x 6″ x 12″
Small, collapsible-shaft umbrellas
Empty CamelBak-style hydration packs (with one pocket for the bladder and one additional pocket)
Liquid sunscreen in non-aerosol containers (3 ounces or less)
Bug spray in non-aerosol containers (3 ounces or less)
Portable phone chargers
What items are prohibited at the Mann?
The following items are not allowed inside the festival:
Food or alcoholic beverages
Backpacks, lawn chairs, tents, and large umbrellas
Selfie sticks
Glass containers of any kind
Weapons, kegs, or mini kegs
iPads, tablets, or laptops
Drones or camping equipment
Laser pointers or GoPros
Professional camera equipment or flash photography
Pets (service animals are permitted, but emotional support animals are not)
Signs are allowed but must be no larger than 8.5″ x 11″.
Parking at the Mann
Free parking is available at the Mann via the Belmont and Montgomery entrance. Additional lots are at South Concourse and 52nd Street. Expect delays during peak hours (60 minutes before and after performances).
Rideshare to the Mann
Use the North Gate on Georges Hill Drive for Uber and Lyft pickups/drop-offs.
SEPTA
SEPTA’s Mann Loop Bus departs from 19th and Locust Streets and return buses leave from the Crawford Circle drop-off 30 minutes after shows. Bus stops include Locust Street and W Rittenhouse Square, Broad and Locust Streets, Broad and Chestnut Streets, Juniper and Commerce Streets, 15th Street and JFK, 20th Street and JFK, and 26th Street and Ben Franklin Parkway.
Check SEPTA for the day-of schedule day of.
ADA Information
ADA parking is available on South Concourse Drive (first come, first served). Must display valid handicap placard or plates.
ADA entry is via the main entrance. Visit the Accessibility Services Hub upon arrival to receive a weekend wristband. One companion band per attendee; families with children may receive additional.
Wheelchair charging is available via 110-volt, 20 amp circuits.
Accessible viewing areas are available at designated stages with wristband credentials.
Service animals are permitted (no emotional support animals). Must remain leashed or harnessed and registered on-site.
Communication assistance (such as ASL interpretation) can be requested by emailing requests@tenfiftyent.com with the subject line “Roots Picnic Request” at least 14 days in advance (by May 17).