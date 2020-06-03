Samantha was pregnant after one intrauterine insemination. “Amy wanted to shout it from the rooftops,” she says, but they kept the news to themselves for several weeks while Samantha struggled with constant nausea, vomiting, and sweats. When they did tell family — a special Christmas ornament for Samantha’s parents, and a onesie for Amy’s mom — they wept with joy. This would be the first grandchild on both sides.