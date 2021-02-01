Just as the bond of family has been so important in Emdur’s life, she has tried to help bring it to others. Growing up, her brothers had medical needs, and she was there for them, even driving home from college to administer one of her brother’s injections for an autoimmune disorder. She herself has several autoimmune conditions that flared up in her early adulthood, making her so gravely ill that she had to relearn to walk. During that time, it was hard for her parents to understand why she remained so passionate about continuing to foster children, she said, but they supported her nonetheless.