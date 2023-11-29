SEPTA branded gifts are this season’s hottest gift. Here are our favorites.

A viral tweet about a Tokyo bar set off a mini-buying frenzy in Philadelphia yesterday, as fans of glassware and public transportation flocked to one of Philly’s best hidden shopping spots in town, the SEPTA transit store.

On Tuesday, Mike Bird, the Economist’s Asia business & finance editor, tweeted images from a Philadelphia-themed bar in Japan, including Septa-branded pint glasses. Chris Olley, a Philly-based X, formerly known as Twitter, user took notice.

“I lost my mind when I saw SEPTA pint glasses at this Philly bar in Tokyo, so I googled it, and THERE IS A WHOLE LINE AND THEY ARE ALL ON CYBER MONDAY SALE FOR $4.87 PER PINT GLASS,” Olley wrote in a tweet that went on to aquire over 160,000 views.

The pint glasses quickly flew off the shelves of the SEPTA online store. An store employee who commented on the post said there had been “over 200″ shipments. SEPTA Norristown High Speed Line Pint Glass and SEPTA Bus Pint Glass are currently available.

Hey Chris,



It’s Meli from The SEPTA Store, thanks for helping us move so many pint glasses! — Meli Christine (@TheeMeliKrissi) November 28, 2023

SEPTA Transit Store sits in the lobby of the SEPTA headquarters on 13th and Market Streets. It opened in 1997 and began selling some popular items online in 2022.

“The septa shop is a wonderland. It is a cavalcade of delights. It is my favorite retail establishment on earth,” X user @DiaTriose commented on the post.

Advertisement

The cyber Monday sale is still going on — it ends at midnight Wednesday, so we’ve listed some of the best items to buy from the store, assuming you’re all stocked up on pint glasses.

Keep your coffee warm and know where to go with this tumbler decorated with the SEPTA map.

💵 $16.07

How about a SEPTA Silverliner V train tie bar for that special occasion outfit?

💵 $5.95

Or get an iconic SEPTA bus zipper pull for your clothes and accessories.

💵 $6.27

Everyone loves a good pair of socks — why not get a pair with multimodal SEPTA icons?

💵 $9.77

Be loud and regional rail line proud with a retired sign.

💵 $10.47

Whimsy plush toys make things better for kids — and grown-ups. SEPTA’s got a cute one just for you.

💵 $13.97

It’s bucket hat season, so you might as well buy a SEPTA one.

💵 $13.97

Gift a set of cozy SEPTA metro pajama pants so your loved ones can sleep in style.

💵 $18.87 ($17.47 for kids)

There’s also a comfortable football onesie with an embroidered SEPTA logo for your little one.

💵 $18.87

This jawn is the way to wear a SEPTA logo.

💵 $23.07

Train enthusiasts, add the model trolleys from the SEPTA Historic Streetcar Collection to your collection.

💵 $118.97