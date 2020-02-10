Few singers on Philly’s cabaret scene or elsewhere could invest those lyrics with the meaning that Turner brings to them. The 34-year old singer spent a good deal of her 20s in and out of the hospital, struggling with an array of autoimmune diseases. In 2012 she suffered a pulmonary embolism that left her in a coma. Later she was told she’d died three times before stabilizing, receiving last rites under the assumption that she’d emerge from the coma brain dead, if at all.