At St. Joseph’s Preparatory School, where Warwick rowed crew and played soccer, he was awarded the Joseph M. Corr Men for Others Award. It is presented to a “Prep” junior and student-athlete who “demonstrates high concern and respect for teammates and coaches, leadership, compassion, charity, and humble service.” The award included $500, which he used toward shoe-shipping costs. After learning about how Warwick spent the money, the school donated another $500 to help cover the entire cost of that year’s shipment.