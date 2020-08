Cristina Martinez, of South Philly Barbacoa and El Compadre, clears an area on an urban farm on a lot at 26th and Dickinson Streets, owned by Church of the Redeemer Baptist, in Philadelphia, Pa. on July 14, 2020. El Compadre, a restaurant space owned by the South Philly Barbacoa people, is transforming their space into a community kitchen that will feed people in need during the pandemic and after.