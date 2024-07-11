6 books to read this summer, according to Philly librarians

A good book is an essential summer accessory, perfect for trips down the Shore and sipping margaritas al fresco. Whether you’re into quick-read sci-fi or slow-burn romance, pop a book in your tote bag for a quick escape from reality.

And who better to recommend summer reading than Philly’s knowledgeable librarians? (BookTok, we love you, but we’re asking the experts.)

We spoke to the Free Library of Philadelphia to help get that TBR (to be read) list in order. From immortal soldiers on a mission for thrill-seekers to picture books with jumping cows for the kids, these librarian-approved books cover a wide range of interests — proving there’s no single definition of a “summer book.”

Whether you’re looking for something intellectually stimulating or something more light-hearted, fill your summer with adventure, page after page.

‘All Fours: A Novel’ by Miranda July

“It’s about going on vacation, even if it’s from your own life,” said Link Ross, librarian at the Fumo Family Library in South Philly. The story follows an unnamed narrator who decides to take a solo cross-country road trip and ends up staying at a local motel, unbeknownst to her family. “Some of her encounters are a little unusual, and they’re always kind of give you a different perspective on mundane interactions,” Ross said. “It’s incredibly funny, and she always has great insights about kind of relationships and inner dialogs.”

‘The Experience Machine: How Our Minds Predict and Shape Reality’ by Andy Clark

Ever wondered why how our brains experience the world? Andy Clark explore new advances in cognitive sciences, explaining how the brain works. It’s a psychology book that breaks down the information in an accessible way that “a lot of people will get a lot of reading,” said Shelley Rosen, adult and teens services librarian at the Independence Library. Pick up this over-300-page nonfiction book to learn about the brain sculpts human experiences.

‘Is Everybody Ready For Fun?’ by Jan Thomas

Cows are jumping, dancing, and wiggling on their friend Chicken’s tiny sofa, and Chicken is not happy about it. But the story ends with a nice nap for all. Wyatt Beelier, the children’s librarian at Lillian Marrero Library, recommends Jan Thomas’ picture book for parents to read with their kids. “It’s a call and response book, so it encourages the kids to reenact what the cows are doing — jumping up and down, dancing to and fro, and back and forth. I read it for story time [at the library], so it’s a lot of fun to get parents and kids doing it together.”

‘Your House Will Pay’ by Steph Cha and ‘The Old Guard’ series by Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernández

A fan of Steph Cha, Haverford Library branch manger Jessica Walker picked up the author’s modern day-noir mystery read for her summer read. Set in early 90′s L.A. in the wake of police brutality, the book follows a Korean American and an African American protagonist as they grapple with the effects of a shocking crime. “I was interested in reading a book by her [Cha] that dug more into real historical issues in LA.,” Walker said. “She’s a really good mystery writer.”

The West Philly librarian also recommends diving into “The Old Guard” graphic novel series created by Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernández. Join the adventures of a group of immortal soldiers for a “really fun read [and] really interesting concept” before the next Netflix movie releases.

‘The Death of Ivan Ilyich’ by Leo Tolstoy

Library supervisor Tim Horras at Lillian Marrero Library and Widener Library suggests “The Death of Ivan Ilyich” for those looking to get into the classics. This Tolstoy novella follows a high-court judge who becomes ill and begins questioning his mortality and values. “It’s not a beach read [but] if people don’t want to tackle [Tolstoy’s] ‘War and Peace’ or ‘Anna Karenina,’ try [this book] out — it’s a good shorter piece.”

