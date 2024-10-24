Book a stay at this Taylor Swift-inspired Airbnb on the Jersey Shore for $400 a night

Swifties, there’s an Airbnb just for you — and it’s located just over seven miles from Atlantic City. You can get a sneak peek of this enchanted listing on Sunday, Oct. 27.

The Swift Suite at Evermore Estate sits in Absecon with four bedrooms and three bathrooms inspired by Taylor Swift’s albums: Fearless, 1989, Lover, and Folklore. Inside each room, guests will find lyric-inspired decorations, such as a painting of a white horse and a “Lover” sign hung up on the walls, capturing the mood and aesthetic of the Berks County superstar’s albums and eras.

On Oct. 27, there will be an open house from 3 to 8 p.m. for folks to tour the grounds of the Swift Suite at Evermore Estate. Guests can meet the hosts, explore the Airbnb for Swift-inspired “Easter eggs,” and learn about additional amenities and future events. Expect refreshments, music, and a showing of the Eagles football game — along with “Taylor’s boyfriend’s” team. Booking is not required.

Homeowners Kyle and Ashley Tress purchased the home, which includes an in-law suite with separate home setups, in April and decided to rent a portion of it out.

“We didn’t need all that space and couldn’t use the other portion for tenants due to local regulations,” Kyle told the Inquirer. “However, we could use it for an Airbnb.”

The couple partnered with a local Airbnb manager, Krista Baum, of KB Luxury Home Hosting, to help set up the rental and add some pizzazz to their property listing. They met with Baum in person on April 19, the day of Swift’s release of “The Tortured Poets Department” album, and learned she was a Swiftie too.

“[Baum] was a big Swiftie [just like us] — our wedding, which was on Sept. 14, was inspired and decorated based on the ‘Folklore’ album,” Kyle said. “She proposed the idea based on our mutual interests and we decided that we loved the idea of a Taylor Swift-themed Airbnb [so] we all decided to run with it.”

The trio brainstormed ideas for each room, keeping Swift in mind as they hand-decorated the home.

Along with the bedrooms, the house has plenty of details Swifties will appreciate. The comfy living room features a Swift vinyl record collection for guests to listen to, a karaoke machine to replay the Berks County superstar’s greatest hits, and an Era’s Tour piano-inspired painted side table with Swift books stacked atop. The kitchen comes with a fully stocked Champagne closet. And the backyard has a pool house with wet bar featuring Black Dog bar-inspired decor.

The Swift Suite at Evermore Estate is part of a larger property, as noted in the Airbnb listing. Guests will have access to the four-bedroom home and private outdoor space. There is also a shared outdoor area with an above-ground pool, basketball court, bar area with TV and grill pavilion, pond, and walkway with lights.

“We wanted to create a space that celebrates the magic of Taylor Swift while providing an unforgettable experience for friends and families to gather together to make memories for a lifetime,” said Baum in a press release.

Fans can book the listing on Airbnb, starting at $400 a night for up to eight guests.

Bookings opened on Oct. 20, and the team has already confirmed several requests. The first five guests to book a stay through Airbnb will receive a complimentary “Swift Suite Welcome Gift,” which includes locally curated merchandise. Contact the host to reserve for an event or party.

“Even if you’re not a Taylor Swift fan, you can enjoy it as we designed it — it’s not just her face everywhere,” Kyle said. “[The home] is themed on her albums and eras in a tasteful way.”