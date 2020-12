On Dec. 18, Izabella Geltman (left) and Mindi Beach, second-grade teachers at T.M. Peirce Elementary School, handed out clothing, books, toys, and ShopRite gift cards to their 45 students and their families in celebration of the holidays. The items, purchased via a $4,000 fund-raiser the women organized through Facebook and Instagram, were distributed outside the Anna B. Pratt School at 22nd and Susquehanna.