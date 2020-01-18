The Phoenixville Area Time Bank, one of several in the region, is celebrating its 16th year. In 2004, seven organizers and a part-time paid coordinator launched the group, known then as the Valley Forge Time Bank. They were inspired by TimeBankUSA founder Edgar Cahn, who created the organization as a way to recognize that everyone has value, to foster stronger communities, and to reward civic engagement through a pay-it-forward approach to volunteerism.