Tofu, or not tofu, that is the question.
The Super Bowl is Sunday, so I’ve asked two reporters — one vegetarian, one not — to help solve this dilemma.
Evan Weiss, Deputy Features Editor
The question is...
My friend assigned me to bring wings for our Super Bowl potluck, but I’m a vegetarian. Can I bring tofu wings?
Zoe Greenberg, Life & Culture Reporter
I want to start by saying I’m also a vegetarian, and the idea of tofu wings disturbs me deeply.
Abigail Covington, Life & Culture Reporter
Who asked the vegetarian to make the wings? Vegetarians should make nachos or dips.
Evan Weiss
Yeah, I think this is on the friend who asked. Why would you ask your vegetarian friend to make wings???
Zoe Greenberg
The problem with tofu for this is that the texture and the flavor (nothing) is completely wrong.
But I do love buffalo cauliflower wings. Personally I would say that’s OK to bring.
Abigail Covington
However, if you regularly eat chicken wings, you will be disappointed by cauliflower wings. So, if you can stand to make a batch of both, maybe consider it. The meat-eaters will be very grateful. Not that you owe them anything.
Zoe Greenberg
Ah, true. You don’t have to make the chicken wings from scratch do you?!
That’s a horrifying prospect, too.
Abigail Covington
Just buy them! But is that still asking too much of a vegetarian?
Evan Weiss
Yes!
I’m not a vegetarian, but I can’t imagine asking a vegetarian friend to bring meat! I would never ask a nondrinking friend to bring wine.
Zoe Greenberg
Maybe they truly meant, “Wings, as interpreted by a vegetarian.”
Abigail Covington
I think the vegetarian has every right to assume that’s what they meant. But please, like Zoe said, not tofu.
Zoe Greenberg
Please.
Evan Weiss
If the party host really needs meaty wings, we have a guide for that.
Zoe Greenberg
We also have a vegan wings guide, but honestly they’re gonna be better if you make them yourself.
Abigail Covington
Do everyone a favor and just bring nachos. They’re better than wings anyway.