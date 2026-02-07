The Super Bowl is Sunday, so I’ve asked two reporters — one vegetarian, one not — to help solve this dilemma.

Evan Weiss, Deputy Features Editor

The question is...

My friend assigned me to bring wings for our Super Bowl potluck, but I’m a vegetarian. Can I bring tofu wings?

Zoe Greenberg, Life & Culture Reporter

I want to start by saying I’m also a vegetarian, and the idea of tofu wings disturbs me deeply.

Abigail Covington, Life & Culture Reporter

Who asked the vegetarian to make the wings? Vegetarians should make nachos or dips.

Evan Weiss

Yeah, I think this is on the friend who asked. Why would you ask your vegetarian friend to make wings???

Zoe Greenberg

The problem with tofu for this is that the texture and the flavor (nothing) is completely wrong.

But I do love buffalo cauliflower wings. Personally I would say that’s OK to bring.

Abigail Covington

However, if you regularly eat chicken wings, you will be disappointed by cauliflower wings. So, if you can stand to make a batch of both, maybe consider it. The meat-eaters will be very grateful. Not that you owe them anything.

Zoe Greenberg

Ah, true. You don’t have to make the chicken wings from scratch do you?!

That’s a horrifying prospect, too.

Abigail Covington

Just buy them! But is that still asking too much of a vegetarian?

Evan Weiss

Yes!

I’m not a vegetarian, but I can’t imagine asking a vegetarian friend to bring meat! I would never ask a nondrinking friend to bring wine.

Zoe Greenberg

Maybe they truly meant, “Wings, as interpreted by a vegetarian.”

Abigail Covington

I think the vegetarian has every right to assume that’s what they meant. But please, like Zoe said, not tofu.

Zoe Greenberg

Please.

Evan Weiss

If the party host really needs meaty wings, we have a guide for that.

Zoe Greenberg

We also have a vegan wings guide, but honestly they’re gonna be better if you make them yourself.

Abigail Covington

Do everyone a favor and just bring nachos. They’re better than wings anyway.