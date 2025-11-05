The best wings in Philly
There is no wrong way to treat a wing, as this list shows. Whether they came boneless or bone-in, baked or fried (or smoked!), drenched in buttery Buffalo sauce, flecked with garlic and parmesan, painted with fish sauce, stuffed with lemongrass-tanged filling, or breaded with berbere spice, wings across Philadelphia transfixed The Inquirer food team as we nipped and tore their way through a meaty expedition. Some spots on this list are takeout specialists or prime game-watching locales, but others are sit-down restaurants serving destination-worthy wings. Vegetarians and vegans can find our roundup of Philly’s excellent alternative wing offerings elsewhere. — Jenn Ladd
Baby's Kusina + Market
The pepper-mansi chicken wings I tasted this spring at this modern Filipino cafe in Brewerytown had a citrusy zing from being marinated in dehydrated calamansi peels and pink peppercorns before being double-fried to a shatteringly crisp. An especially great mango-chili dipping sauce brought a perfect pairing of tropical-sweet tang and punchy heat that prompted my Quezon City-born dining companion to declare the wings “like Jollibee, but better!” — a reference to the iconic Filipino fried chicken chain. Kusina’s menu changes seasonally, however, including the Pinoy wings, and the most recent options are wet glazes flavored with fish sauce and chili or Not Your Mama’s Adobo, whose vinegar, brown sugar, and bird's-eye chili blend is tangy, sweet, and slightly spicy. — Craig LaBan
Bad Brother
Justin Koenig, the chef at the helm of this Fairmount gastropub (named to The 76 two years running), is cagey about divulging just what makes his super-saucy, spicy-sweet Sriracha Buffalo wings so good. But this much we know to be true: The wings are marinated for a day before they’re seasoned, baked, chilled completely, and then deep-fried to order. They get tossed in Sriracha, butter, vinegar, unnamed spices, and toasted sesame seeds, then drizzled with a soy sauce reduction and garnished with fresh cilantro and jalapeño. Koenig furthers his twist on Buffalo-wing norms with a housemade bonito ranch and marinated jicama sticks. — Jenn Ladd
Black Dragon Takeout
You’d be forgiven if you missed the wings on the menu at Black Dragon, where egg rolls come stuffed with collard greens, mac and cheese, and jerk salmon, just to name a few fillings. But among the menu of more unusual fare like gumbo lo mein and fried chicken fried rice, this soul food-meets-Chinese American takeout shop also dishes up excellent fried chicken wings. They’re crispy on the outside, juicy on the inside, and available in quantities of eight, 16, and 24, perfect for picking up on your way to watch the game at a friend’s house. — Margaret Eby
Cafe Nhan
Sauce is not required for wing satisfaction. The crispy Vietnamese wings at Cafe Nhan (one of The 76 most essential restaurants in Philadelphia, class of 2024) are proof of that, because chef and co-owner Andrew Dinh Vo gets all the flavor he needs from a fish sauce brine and a well-seasoned, micro-thin crust that crackles with spice when taking a bite. — Craig LaBan
Cafe Soho
If you haven’t had the wings at this East Oak Lane institution, you’re missing out not only on arguably the best iteration of Korean fried chicken in town, but also some Philly food history. The spiffy black- and red-leather-accented lounge was a major player in Koreatown’s mid-aughts expansion, introducing Philadelphians to a different kind of KFC: “the most extraordinary chicken wings in town — twice-fried, the second time driving out the fat and leaving the skin as crispy and glazed as a Peking duck's,” as Inquirer columnist Rick Nichols put it in 2008. Cafe Soho’s wings famously served as an inspiration point for Michael Solomonov when developing the fried chicken for Federal Donuts. They are as tasty as ever, encased in the brittlest of breading, then shellacked in either spicy, sweet chili, or soy-garlic sauce, sold in orders small and large, and even boneless. — Jenn Ladd
Canh Club
This Bella Vista takeout shop trades in banh mis, fried rice, crispy wontons, and really good Vietnamese-tinged wings. The wings are small and come in orders of six, 10, or 20. They get doused in nuoc mam (a caramelized fish sauce with garlic and a little bit of chili), tangy Thai fire (sweet Thai chili with slivers of carrot), or personal favorite honey-soy hustle — or you can order the salt-and-pepper crunch wings, which get dry-fried and tossed with garlic, salt, and pepper. An order from here will make any sports game viewing better, even if your team is losing. — Kiki Aranita
Chon Tong Thai Kitchen and Dessert
This cheerful Chinatown shop specializes in Thai desserts, but it also excels at Thai appetizers — specifically the fried ones. Their gai sab, or large chicken wings, have a crisp, golden crust and no sauce. But you don’t need sauce for Chon Tong’s wings: Their interiors are that juicy. A bit of Thai chili is incorporated into their batter, though they are not exceedingly spicy. They’re especially delicious with steamed rice. Oh, and if you’re dining here, may as well order everything else that’s fried; their mussel pancake, corn fritters, and fried papaya salad are all exceptional and taste crisp and clean, never greasy. — Kiki Aranita
Corio
A fondness for spice is one of the common threads that weaves through the Italian-ish menu at Corio in University City, and the Calabrian chili wings are a glowing example. Chef and co-owner David Feola comes by his love of hot wings naturally, having grown up in upstate New York. But these flappers are inspired by a mix of other styles — double-fried Korean-style in corn starch and baking soda (so they are technically gluten-free), then tossed in a sauce fired with Calabrian chilies and smoked paprika. Balanced by a tang of apple cider and a kiss of honey, they are thoroughly irresistible and lip-numbing at the same time. — Craig LaBan
Crunchik’n
One of Philly’s go-to Korean comfort-food havens, Crunchik’n got its start on the Ocean City boardwalk when father-daughter duo John and Jen Choi opened their food stall in 2017. The Center City location arrived two years later. And it still makes what I consider some of the finest Korean fried chicken around — shatteringly crunchy, spicy, and not too sweet, made from fresh chicken that’s marinated for 24 hours. You can choose how saucy they come, from light to extra, but the hardest choice is which sauce to get. I’m partial to a combo of honey-soy and tangy Korean BBQ, but spiceheads can always go for the Volcano. For a balanced meal, don’t forget your cheesy Korean crunch dog, spicy japchae noodles, and a rice bowl topped with bulgogi. — Craig LaBan
Doro Bet
This Ethiopian fried chicken spot — a two-time awardee of The 76 — is a popular spot for West Philadelphians to pick up wings, falafel, and chicken sandwiches. The wings come in two flavor profiles: the spicier berbere mixture (Awaze) and the milder lemon turmeric (Aliche). Both options are tender, fried perfectly, and particularly nice with the array of dipping sauces like garlic aioli, hot honey, and mitmita aioli. Because their wings are breaded in teff, rather than wheat flour, all the fried chicken offerings at Doro Bet are gluten-free, to boot. If you have room for dessert, don’t miss the Ethiopian coffee tiramisu. — Margaret Eby
Gabriella’s Vietnam
If chef Thanh Nguyen were ever to rotate her fish sauce chicken wings off the menu, her regular customers would likely revolt. Lightly sweet with lemongrass and a bright-funky kick, these are the pinnacle of Vietnamese-inflected wings in Philadelphia. Fried just until golden and crispy, the wings are painted in sauce just before they hit your table. The soy-garlic wings are also excellent, but fish sauce variety is destination-worthy. Both iterations are served with a few cold slices of cucumber, to sop up any leftover sauce. I recommend getting more than one order for preemptive leftovers — or else you’ll long for them later, once you get home; Gabriella’s (one of The 76 most essential restaurants in Philly two years in a row) does not do takeout. — Kiki Aranita
Hi-Lo Taco Co.
Hi-Lo is first and foremost a taco shop, but their juicy jumbo wings are not to be missed. They’re smoked and crisped before they’re sauced in either Valentina Buffalo, spicy macha, or guajillo BBQ, and served with delicate curls of celery and Maggi-tinged ranch (something I’m not too upset about despite being a die-hard blue cheese person). Hi-Lo’s Valentina Buffalo is a personal favorite — tingly, but not overwhelmingly spicy. Note that these are larger than your average wing (they must be big chickens) and, at $12 for six wings, feels very much like a bargain. — Kiki Aranita
Hunt’s Annex
Pool table, check. Lots of TVs, check. Enormous wrap-around bar, check. All this and Delco sports-fan charm, too, at Vince Alierando’s low-ceilinged sports bar, a fixture for 40 years on MacDade Boulevard, 10 minutes from the airport. Everybody goes for the saucy wings, and it’s not easy deciding among the 16 sauce flavors — there’s “zesty BBQ,” “honey BBQ,” and – for good measure — “zesty honey BBQ,” plus two garlic-parms (regular and spicy). Good wings always require plenty of napkins, but Hunt’s latest menu addition calls for even more than usual: Mexican street corn wings, in which the kitchen slathers citrusy mayo and chili-spiced grilled corn atop the wings for an even messier indulgence. — Michael Klein
Moriarty's
When you’re in search of some truly classic Buffalo wings, Moriarty’s Pub is the place. This longstanding Midtown Village pub with cheerfully cluttered decor, comfortable booths, and plenty of screens tuned to Philly sports serves up platters of whole wings in a variety of sauce options, including honey barbecue and sweet Thai chili. But the star of the show is the signature wings, which are meaty and coated in a Buffalo sauce that has just the right ratio of tanginess to heat. Pair them with baked potato skins and maybe a Guinness, and you’ve got a perfect Sunday afternoon. — Margaret Eby
P.J. Whelihan's
Few local restaurants sell more wings than this energetic sports bar chain, which has 25 locations between Harrisburg and South Jersey and for 10 years was the wing supplier to the WIP Wing Bowl. You’d think they would know how to fry a wing by now, and you’d be 100% right. Whether you get them classic (breaded) or naked (not), count on a meaty wing. Your only true decision is the sauce: There are 10 in regular rotation and, depending on the season, a special like pumpkin spice(!). My wing-eating son and I waver between the hot-and-honey (basically the house sauce) and the garlic-parm. Asking for extra sauce is never a bad idea. — Michael Klein
Royal Tavern
Sauce comes on the side of Royal Tavern’s ultra-plump wings, but the flavor’s baked into the meat thanks to an overnight cure in a spice mix that includes garlic and onion powder, sage, thyme, and Spanish paprika. The resulting wings — six to an order, deep-fried to a burnished bronze — are moist, crispy, and perfect for dipping into your choice of two sauces: fiery peri peri (chef Nic Macri’s favorite, made from fresh Fresno chilies), cherry barbecue, tamarind-habanero (spiked with pineapple juice), or a parsley-chive green sauce. Cool it down with a side of vegan ranch or blue cheese dressing. — Jenn Ladd
Sophie's Kitchen
Cambodians have a special talent for giving chicken wings extra intrigue: First they debone them, then they stuff them with chopped chicken, glass noodles, and wood ear mushrooms zapped with a lemongrass spice paste called kroeung before finally roasting them on the grill. Stuffed chicken wing flavors are electric, and the form itself a revelation — the chicken transformed into its own char-kissed dumpling. These are a staple at FDR Park’s seasonal Southeast Asian Market, but they are available year-round at Sophie’s Kitchen. Chef-owner Sophia Neth also happens to make some of my favorite bone-in chicken wings, too, with a variety of can’t-miss flavors, from tangy tamarind to a luxurious coconut-curry glaze and a lemongrass paste that radiates galangal and spice. — Craig LaBan
Sweet Lucy's Smokehouse
The plump wings at this landmark barbecue bar-restaurant just off I-95’s Cottman Avenue exit never hit a fryer – just the inside of the Southern Pride smoker after getting a healthy sprinkling of seasoning and a couple of hours of hickory perfume. Choose between spicy or mild barbecue or hot sauce. Make the wings a meal with sides of mac and cheese and baked beans, or just buy a dozen to supplement a full meal of St. Louis ribs and brisket. — Michael Klein
Union Tap House
This neighborhood bar is unprepossessing from the outside, but step inside and you’ll discover its cozy interior is teeming upstairs and down with locals from Manayunk and Roxborough. They know that Union Tap House has some of the best wings in town: meaty, imminently devourable drumettes and wingettes that come in so many sauce options, you could watch every regular-season Eagles game here, try a new one each time, and still not sample them all. There are several iterations of barbecue (apple honey, spicy orange, Tex-Mex), Buffalo (from mild to suicide, plus habanero and Cajun), and “sweet heat” (honey Caribbean, bourbon molasses, strawberry jalapeño, etc.) to choose from, not to mention lemon-pepper, garlic-parm, and Old Bay rubs. But honestly, you may have a hard time moving on from the classic hot Buffalo. — Jenn Ladd
