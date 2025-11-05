The best wings in Philly

Roxborough/Manayunk American $

This neighborhood bar is unprepossessing from the outside, but step inside and you’ll discover its cozy interior is teeming upstairs and down with locals from Manayunk and Roxborough. They know that Union Tap House has some of the best wings in town: meaty, imminently devourable drumettes and wingettes that come in so many sauce options, you could watch every regular-season Eagles game here, try a new one each time, and still not sample them all. There are several iterations of barbecue (apple honey, spicy orange, Tex-Mex), Buffalo (from mild to suicide, plus habanero and Cajun), and “sweet heat” (honey Caribbean, bourbon molasses, strawberry jalapeño, etc.) to choose from, not to mention lemon-pepper, garlic-parm, and Old Bay rubs. But honestly, you may have a hard time moving on from the classic hot Buffalo. — Jenn Ladd