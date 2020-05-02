April showers bring May flowers. And in this case, beautiful tulips at Dilworth Park.
The tulip is one of the most colorful and easiest spring flowers to grow, according to Longfield Gardens, a flower bulb wholesaler in Lakewood, N.J.
To ensure gardening success, start with a large, firm bulb. Plant them in mid- to late-fall in sun, shade, or even a box. The soil should be well-drained and not soggy. The plant will be dormant until spring.
Tulips can bloom again depending on the type of bulb and the growing conditions. If it does rebloom, the plant may produce a smaller flower than it did in the first season.