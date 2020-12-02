Tyanna, the oldest daughter of a single mom, worried about parenting multiple kids. “I thought it was overwhelming to have a lot of kids. I couldn’t imagine how you could give yourself to all of them without someone feeling neglected or slighted.” She wanted to be present for her children — more than her mother, who worked 3-to-midnight shifts throughout Tyanna’s childhood, was able to be. They settled on the prospect of three kids. Or perhaps four.