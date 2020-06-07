Sports have been a big part of my life and will always be. In fact, I am going to Mount St. Mary University to play on their NCAA Division I baseball team, and I cannot wait to play at that level. The teamwork and camaraderie in any sport, especially baseball, makes you keenly aware of how you can impact other people and how interdependent we all are, on and off the field. This connects to my work with younger students of color (in the affinity group BASE) and informs my performing in and writing plays. I was also able to see how my actions and those of the veterinarians and researchers at Penn Working Dog Center impact animals, individuals, families, and communities. (I did my Junior Project at the center and also helped there in the summer and during my January Term program at GFS.)