Wawa fan collects every order slip from 000-999 then asks ‘What do I do with my life now?’

As the Wawa order slips Tyler Gyurisin left in his car began to form into a pile over time, he was struck with an idea, a wonderfully weird idea for a questionably quirky quest: to collect every Wawa order slip number from 000 to 999.

It took three years, a little help from his friends, and some crafty pulls from the basket where slips are usually discarded but Gyurisin, a 22-year-old Jersey Shore resident, finally completed his mission earlier this year.

Advertisement

“It was definitely very exciting but then it was also like, OK what do I do with my life now?” he said.

On Monday, after laying out every slip from end-to-end for the first time, Gyurisin posted photos and a video of his collection to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, where it immediately went viral.

Among the 2.8 million people who’ve seen the Sizzli post so far was Wawa CEO Chris Gheysens, who replied: “I think this means you get my job.”

Some called Gyurisin’s collection art and said it should be made into a quilt or displayed at the Louvre. He even received a marriage proposal in response to his post.

But others called his collection a “weird flex” and “unhinged.”

“They’re right, I’m not even going to deny that,” he said.

In a tristate region of fans who have Wawa tattoos, who’ve gone to the same store every day for 30 years, and who serenade the staff every morning, Gyurisin manages to stand out as a particularly dedicated and very silly goose.

He’s been going to Wawa “his whole life” and usually visits the store near his home in Barnegat, N.J., “three or four times a day,” starting with coffee in the morning, then lunch, perhaps a snack, and the occasional dinner.

“Everything there is pretty reliable, you always know what to expect, the employees are very friendly, and it’s just a very welcoming environment,” he said. “There’s a level of quality there that you don’t get with a lot of other gas station chains, especially when you get out to the Midwest.”

Gyurisin’s first and ongoing Wawa quest, which began in 2019, is to visit and take a photo of himself in front of every Wawa store. He’s got more than 100 pictures so far from stores in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Florida, Virginia, Maryland, and Delaware, but the mission is becoming increasingly difficult as Wawa rapidly expands to the South and Midwest. There are currently more than 1,000 locations nationwide.

It was in the pursuit of that quest that the order slips started piling up in his car. Gyurisin’s most frequent order is mac-and-cheese or an iced coffee or latte, but he orders other things too — and yes, that includes the pizza.

“I really, really enjoy the pizza actually,” he said.

» READ MORE: Is Wawa pizza really that bad? We asked five teenagers.

When Gyurisin began his order slip mission, he collected them at random to start, but towards the end he began asking friends for numbers he wasn’t able to land (some in the 600s were particularly tricky). And, he used other, more questionable methods too.

“I’ve never taken one off the ground but I may have taken some from a basket,” he said.

As far as how much he’s spent to complete his mission, Gyurisin said “A lot. I don’t want to think about that.”

When he posted the proof of his feat on X Monday, Gyurisin had few followers and did not think he’d get much attention. But because he tagged Wawa in his post, it quickly went viral.

“I got in the shower it had two views and I got out and it had half-a-million views,” he said. “I thought, ‘There’s no way this is real.’”

X users crowned Gyurisin the “king of Wawa” and “a true wawawarior” and called for Wawa to put him in a commercial and give him the “first and only Wawa gold card.”

“You are hoagiefest,” one person wrote.

Gyurisin said Wawa has reached out and offered him a basket of swag. As for the order slips, which he’s been keeping in a bedroom drawer, he said “realistically, I’ll probably just throw them away.”

“I can’t see myself making a quilt and I’d need the world’s biggest frame for this and Louvre would probably laugh at me,” he said.