A rental car company is paying someone $2,500 to eat Wawa Gobblers. It could be you.

While some detractors might say it would take $2,500 for them to stomach Wawa’s Gobbler, many fans of the convenience store chain and its seasonal Thanksgiving-in-a-hoagie offering have paid more than that for Gobblers over their lifetime.

Whether you love them or hate them, now you can get paid $2,500 to eat Gobblers and talk turkey about them by rental car company SIXT, which is holding a contest to find “The Gas Station Hoagie Hunter.”

Why is a rental car company holding a gas station hoagie contest? Because logic has no place in our modern society, folks, especially this close to an election.

The official reason, according to a spokesperson, is because SIXT wants to “celebrate the popularity and return of Wawa’s Turkey Gobbler, as well as gas station orders and subs in general.” The actual reason appears to be a marketing strategy targeting “gas station food connoisseurs,” since entries will be e-mailed to Rise at Seven, which bills itself as a “search-first creative agency that drives and captures search demand.”

The “Gas Station Hoagie Hunter” will also test turkey hoagies at QuikTrip, a convenience store chain based in Oklahoma that operates in the Midwestern, Southern, and Western United States and Weigel’s, a chain based in Tennessee which has 68 stores in that state.

Wawa and QuikTrip were recently named the first-and-second convenience store chains in the nation in the American Customer Satisfaction Index’s Convenience Store Study and Weigel’s made USA Today’s list of the Best Gas Stations for Food (which rudely did not include Wawa, or even its cross-state rival, Sheetz).

Those who wish to enter must be 18 and over and based in the contiguous United States. Along with $2,500 in cash, winners will be given a $500 gift card for gas, food, and drinks. A SIXT rental car need not be used to travel to the stores, though the contest website definitely offers that up as a suggestion.

The winner will be required to visit specific stores within each chain, as chosen by SIXT.

When it comes to choosing the best hoagie, the hunter must judge them on preparation speed, filling quality, bread quality, “overall deliciousness,” and customer service. They’ll also judge the stores on atmosphere, menu size, value for money, average wait time, and overall amenities.

The winning hoagie from across all three chains will be determined based on quality and customer experience.

Applicants have until Dec. 1 to submit their email address and a personal statement about why they want to be a “Gas Station Hoagie Hunter” to sixthoagiehunter@riseatseven.com.