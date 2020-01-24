She returned to the area to earn a law degree at Villanova, then she and sorority sister Megan moved to Graduate Hospital. Ariana introduced Megan to Kyle of Kyle’s basement fame – the two are getting married this summer. “On weekends when Kyle came over to our house, Kyle and I would invite Alex to come over so he would have a buddy, because I didn’t have a boyfriend then,” remembered Ariana, who is now 30 and an attorney with Spector Gadon Rosen Vinci P.C.