Thousands of protesters braved snow and cold temperatures to attend the fourth annual Women’s March on Philadelphia, held Jan. 18 on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.
The demonstration was one of hundreds across the country. The theme for this year’s gathering was “The Year of the Woman," a nod to the achievements women have made in recent political elections.
The marches began in 2017 on the day after President Donald Trump’s inauguration and have continued as a way to advocate for women’s rights and for social and criminal justice reforms.