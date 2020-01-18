A tradition inspired by disappointment over the election of Donald Trump to the U.S. presidency steps off this morning on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway for the fourth year in a row.
The Women’s March on Philadelphia is expected to draw thousands in this, yet another presidential election year in which women are vying to be the first to occupy the Oval Office.
But presidential politics are not the only motivation for some participating in the walk from Logan Circle to the Art Museum on this frigid, snowy morning.
LaToia Horace, 25, from Woodbury, Gloucester County, says she is braving the elements for her first Women’s March to push for equal rights.
“Stop dictating our bodies,” she said. “It’s a great time to be a woman. This is just the year to not worry about having a seat at the table and to make our own.”
Said her friend Nakera Pierce, 25, also from Woodbury: "There’s feminism and there’s minority feminism. We’re black and were women too. We’re fighting for equality on both fronts.”
Nathalie Darden, who said she also is from South Jersey but would not say where, kept warm in a knitted pink hat — the garb of the first Women’s March that is not nearly as ubiquitous this year.
“I’m here for equal rights for women. Equal rights for the LGBT community is flip-flopping right now. And we’re here for equal pay,” she said. “I worked as a civil engineer and I know I wasn’t making the same pay then.”
Themed “The Year of the Woman,” this year’s march — which is separately run from the Women’s March in Washington — will emphasize local issues such as immigrant rights, sexual assault and equal pay, organizers said.
Allyson Ross, a resident of Paoli attending her third Women’s March, said she is “terrified” about the prospect of Trump being reelected.
”I can’t even fathom four more years of this,” she said.
On her list of concerns: Racism, misogyny, climate change, education and student debt.
”The cool thing is we’re all here with diffident things," Ross said. "We’re all here together because we realize there is the common good. “
The march got started at 10 a.m., just as snow started to fall. It will conclude at 12:30 p.m. after speeches at the Art Museum from a variety of people, including three women elected to Congress following Trump’s election, and Mayor Jim Kenney.
Kenney was among the first to talk, never naming Trump but referring to negative events that have silver linings. Among the pluses since Trump took office, he said, were the elections of Madeleine Dean, Chrissy Houlahan and Mary Gay Scanlon to Congress.
Last month, Kenney selected Danielle Outlaw, the police chief of Portland, Ore., as Philadelphia’s new police commissioner. She will be the first African American woman in that job.
This is a developing story. Please check back for additional coverage.