The Rev. Yesenia “Jessie” Alejandro (right) hugs her granddaughter, Isabella Lazarde, 7, after her ordination ceremony at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Norristown on Oct. 10. The mother of four children and grandmother of 11, Alejandro is the first Hispanic woman from Philly to be ordained priest in the Episcopal Diocese of Pennsylvania. Alejandro told Inquirer reporter Jesenia De Moya Correa, “I know we have a lot of work in our communities looking forward, because there’s a great need at this time. I’m nervous, but hopeful that we will get through it.”