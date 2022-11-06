A 12-year-old boy was in critical condition Saturday night after being shot in the head inside a North Philadelphia apartment, police said.

The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. on the 3300 block of North 33rd Street, according to police. Lt. John Walker said it was not immediately clear how the boy was shot, but that another 12-year-old and at least one adult were inside the second-floor apartment at the time and there were “multiple” guns found by police who searched the residence.

The adult, whom Walker said was the victim’s cousin, drove the boy to the Temple University Hospital, where he was being treated. Police said he was struck once in the temple and once in the nose.

Walker said the boy who was not injured was being questioned. He was not sure how, or if, the two boys were related.

As of last week, nearly 2,000 people had been shot in the city in 2022, according to police statistics, and seventeen of those victims had been age 12 or younger.