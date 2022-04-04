A 15-year-old boy walking home from school was fatally shot Monday afternoon near Temple University in North Philadelphia, police said.

Around 2:40 p.m., the teen was walking up the 2200 block of North 15th Street when at least two males walking southbound fired at least 20 shots, said Capt. John Walker, commanding officer of the police department’s shooting investigation group.

Nearby police heard the gunfire and found the teen lying in the street with at least four gunshot wounds to his torso, Walker said.

The officers rushed the teen, whose name was not released, to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 3:01 p.m.

The victim was a student at Tanner Duckrey School, which is located about a half-block away from the shooting scene.

Monica Lewis, a spokesperson for the Philadelphia School District, confirmed that the victim was an eighth grader at Duckrey. The school was not placed on lockdown.

Lewis said support personnel would be available to students and staff at the school on Tuesday.

Police have no motive and no arrests were reported.