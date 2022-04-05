A 13-year-old boy was hospitalized in critical condition after he was shot in the head Monday night in the Mill Creek section of West Philadelphia, police said.

The shooting was reported shortly before 8:30 p.m. at 49th and Hoopes Street.

The boy, who lives in the neighborhood, was sitting alone in the front passenger seat of an Acura SUV when someone approached the car from that side and opened fire, said Capt. John Walker, commanding officer of the Shooting Investigation Group.

The boy, who also was shot in the arm and leg, was taken by police to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

Earlier on Monday, a 15-year-old boy walking home from Tanner Duckrey School in North Philadelphia was fatally shot on the 2200 block of North 15th Street about a half block from his school.

No arrests have been reported in either shooting.