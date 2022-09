A Philadelphia police officer at the since of a double homicide last year. Read more

A 2-year-old was shot Saturday night in North Philadelphia and critically wounded, according to multiple reports.

The child reportedly was shot in the back inside a home in the 2200 block of North 20th Street around 8:30 p.m. and was taken to Temple University Hospital.

No arrests had been made, nor weapons recovered, and police by late Saturday night had provided no details about the circumstances of the shooting.