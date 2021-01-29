Staying in constant communication with local Census Bureau officials was invaluable, she said. Although the city started preparing for the 2020 Census a year earlier than it did for the 2010 Census, the city should start earlier for 2030, the city and its census partners concluded. During the city’s experience navigating a census like no other, Philly Counts learned the importance of deep and broad community outreach, the need to invest in community organizing, and building trust with residents over time, lessons the city plans to bring to 2030 Census preparations, Reid said.