The director of the Census Bureau traveled Tuesday — Constitution Day — to the city where the Constitution was signed on Sept. 17, 1787, and entreated every person living in the United States to participate in next year’s census, the population count mandated in Article 1, Section 2.
“It’s hard to imagine that the founding fathers could envision the scope of the 2020 Census today," Director Steven Dillingham said, calling the census “the cornerstone of our democracy” at a news conference at the Independence Visitor Center.
To mark the day, the city planned to train 1,000 people Tuesday to be “Census Champions” who would be equipped to spread accurate information about the census in their communities and to encourage their neighbors to participate next year. The city has organized more than 70 trainings in the city and surrounding counties.
Dillingham said he was “amazed” that the city would be able to train that many people in one day.
Fernando Armstrong, director of the Census Bureau’s Philadelphia Regional Office, said, "We need everyone’s help to make 2020 a successful census.”
The 2020 Census will determine the disbursement of hundreds of billions of federal dollars to state and local governments each year over the next decade. The number of seats each state gets in the U.S. House depends on the population count. States will use the count to redraw voting districts in the redistricting process that starts in 2021. Businesses use the data to decide where to operate. Local officials use it to better understand the makeup of their neighborhoods.
In six months, the census bureau will ask every person living in the country to fill out questionnaires online, by mail, or by phone. It’s the first decennial census in which the government is encouraging everyone to choose the online option, which is easiest and cheapest for the bureau. But it also presents challenges, especially in cities such as Philadelphia in which large swaths of communities do not have easy internet access.
The debate for more than a year over the Trump administration’s desire to add a citizenship question to the forms is another challenge. Although the question will not appear due to the U.S. Supreme Court’s order blocking the question and the administration’s subsequent decision not to pursue it, officials inside and outside of the bureau believe the controversy surrounding it will still dissuade some people — particularly immigrants — from participating.
Area community-based organizations such as Make the Road, VietLead, and the Philadelphia Chinese United Association are hosting Tuesday’s trainings, which are available in several languages: American Sign Language, English, Spanish, Mandarin, Arabic, Korean, Vietnamese, and Cantonese. Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church plans a training at 6 p.m., when congregants usually hold their weekly bible study. The John C. Anderson Apartments, LGBTQ-friendly senior housing, and the Community College of Philadelphia also are hosting trainings.
Part of the city’s strategy for next year’s census, said Stephanie Reid, executive director of the city initiative Philly Counts 2020, is “engaging a large, diverse range of community-based organizations that have a deep and wide reach in historically undercounted communities,” including racial minorities and immigrants.
“We are absolutely thrilled by the support we’ve received from every corner of Philadelphia,” Reid said.
The city’s Municipal Services Building also is hosting trainings for city employees Tuesday.
The city has partnered with FactSumo, a Duolingo-esque learning app, to offer the training online and via app. The virtual instruction includes a video message from Mayor Jim Kenney stressing the importance of the census.