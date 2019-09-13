Still, like the Wrangler, the Gladiator allows the top and doors to be completely removed — and the windshield folded down, as well — as easily as any Jeep, making family time that much more fun. We also hauled the last load of branches with the top off, and only caught only a few stragglers making their way into the back seat. Clean up the dust in the bed, though, as it tends to wander up into the passenger compartment easily. (The hardtop adds $2,295 to the price.)