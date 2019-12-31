“A significant chunk of U.S. economic outperformance over the past five years has been about fiscal stimulus,” said Lyn Alden, a financial adviser and analyst based in Absecon, N.J. “For the first time in modern history, the U.S. deficit is widening to a large deficit during a nonwartime, nonrecessionary period. The debt as a percentage of GDP grew from 62% to 106% over the past decade.”