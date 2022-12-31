The last day of 2022 is drizzly and gray, but that won’t put a damper on tonight’s fireworks display on Philadelphia’s waterfront.

The Rivers Casino New Year’s Eve Fireworks is rain or shine, with two shows — one at 6 p.m., for those who plan to hit the sack early, and another at midnight for revelers who want to party into 2023.

The 6 p.m. show, entitled “Brilliance,” both visually and musically, will be set to music by composers John Williams and Hans Zimmer. The midnight display, aptly called “Party,” will feature songs including “Dancing On My Own,” the unofficial anthem of this year’s winning-streak stars, the Philadelphia Phillies.

Both displays can be viewed for free at The Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing or outside of Rivers Casino. Other viewing locations, which may require tickets, include: Cherry Street Pier, Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest, Spruce Street Harbor Park, Race Street Pier, Pier 68 and Washington Avenue Pier.