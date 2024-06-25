A 4-year-old in critical condition after he and his mother are hit by a vehicle in Summerdale

A 4-year-old was in critical condition Tuesday night after he and his 26-year-old mother were struck by a vehicle as they attempted to cross Bridge Street at Summerdale Avenue in the city’s Summerdale section, police said.

Police said that a 2002 Toyota Highlander was traveling southbound on Summerdale and was turning left on Bridge Street as the mother and son were in the crosswalk.

The victims were taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center, where the mother was reported to be in stable condition. The chid was transported to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where he was listed in critical condition.

Police said that the driver remained at the scene and that no arrest had been made.

Police had not released the names of the victims, and an investigation was continuing.