At least eight people were shot — including four juveniles — during a graduation party in Southwest Philadelphia Sunday night, police said, capping a brutal Father’s Day weekend of violence that included 15 other shootings across the city.
The graduation party shooting occurred around 10 p.m. on 70th Street near the Paschall Playground.
Police Commissioner Richard Ross told reporters at the scene that about 60 people were attending the party in an isolated area at the end of a road when a gunman or gunmen opened fire, hitting at least eight, possibly nine, victims.
“That is deeply disturbing that someone would resort to that,” he said.
Four of the victims were between the ages of 15 and 17 and four were adults in their 20s, according to Ross. One of the adults died from the gunfire and the rest of the victims — who were shot mostly in the legs and in one case, the arm — survived, he said.
Initial investigations do not reveal that a fight preceded the shooting and there were no other indications of problems at the party, Ross said. It was unclear if there was one or more shooters or if the suspect or suspects fled by foot or in a vehicle, according to police.
It’s believed only eight or nine shots were fired, Ross said, meaning that the “shooter or shooters struck at least one person with every round.”
In total, there were 16 shootings across Philadelphia this weekend and 26 gunshot victims. Of those victims, four died from their injuries.
Ross said the department is “putting out additional people” and “ramping up patrols” but added that police need the public’s help in solving — and curbing — gun violence. He said that the department will cull all available information to see if any of the weekend’s cases could lead to a retaliatory shooting.
“We need people’s help,” he said.