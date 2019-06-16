Philadelphia has experienced another weekend of double-digit shootings, with gunfire erupting on popular South Street for the second night in a row.
The latest shooting on the street popular with tourists, especially in summer, was at 2:58 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Ninth and South Streets, near where the police have a mini-station and where Wawa recently opened a store.
According to police, a 22-year-old man was shot twice in the right shoulder and twice in the abdomen. He was taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where he was in critical condition.
A man who answered the phone Sunday at New Image Art & Framing, on the Southeast corner of the intersection of Ninth and South Streets, said it was business-as-usual.
“It’s always like that. Any time there’s a shooting on South Street or anything like that, the next day it seems like it’s back to normal,” said the man who declined to give his name.
Three additional shootings overnight, including one in Germantown that was fatal, brought the total reported by police since early Saturday morning to 13, with 15 victims, two of whom died.
The homicide victim in Germantown was a 24-year-old man who was shot multiple times in the 500 block of East Walnut Lane, police said. He was taken to Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia, where he was pronounced dead at 1:22 a.m.
In the 3300 block of North 20th Street, a 42-year-old man was shot multiple times in the upper body at 1:53 a.m. He was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he was in critical condition, police said. In the same incident in the Tioga section of North Philadelphia, a 16-year-old girl was shot in the right arm and taken to Temple, where she was in stable condition.
At 2:19 a.m. in the 7400 block of Torresdale Avenue in Holmesburg, a 25-year-old man was shot in the right hand and in the abdomen, police said. He was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital in critical condition.
There were no arrests in any of the latest shootings.