Today’s Hits 96.5 is rebranding as The New 96.5

Audacy has rebranded Today’s Hits 96.5 WTDY-FM as The New 96.5, and is refocusing the station’s format from Top 40 to hot adult contemporary, effective Monday.

The format switch occurs just as the radio giant reported a loss of about $36 million in the most recent fiscal quarter, Radio World reports. The company operates 230 radio stations across 46 markets.

The station’s new branding comes following a four-day run in which the station temporarily rebranded as Ninety-Swift-Five T-A-Y in honor of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour stopping in Philadelphia, and played only songs by Swift. During that promotion, the station ran pre-recorded announcements in between songs indicating that on Monday, 96.5 “begins a new era.”

That new era began at 9 a.m. on Monday, when the station unveiled its new identity as The New 96.5, Radio Insight reports. Under the new branding, it first played tracks including “I’m Good (Blue)” by David Guetta and Bebe Rexha, “Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd, and “abcdefu” by GAYLE.

In addition to those changes, the station has changed its slogan to “Feel Good Variety” as part of its new format.

Some new hosts will also begin appearing on The New 96.5 as part of the rebrand. But longtime morning host Michael Bennett will continue to helm mornings, albeit without former co-host Raven Brinson, who was laid off last month.

Mid-days will now feature Vanessa Hale, a San Francisco-based host who currently appears on Audacy’s Bay Area station Alice 97.3. Hale replaces former mid-day host Julia Lepidi, who is based in Chicago, an Audacy spokesperson said.

Afternoons will be headed up by Mike Adam, who also hosts afternoons at the New York-based New 102.7, Radio Insight reports. And Josh “Bru” Brubaker, who operates out of Los Angeles and airs on dozens of Audacy stations, will take nights.

The 96.5 rebrand comes following earlier shakeups at the station. In addition to Brinson’s layoff last month, station brand manager and vice president of regional programming Nathan Graham departed from Audacy, Radio Insight reported. His role is being filled jointly by B101 and WOGL assistant brand manager Bobby Smith and Tim Herbster, the director of music programming for Audacy’s Philadelphia music-based stations, an Audacy spokesperson said.