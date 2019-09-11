Lazer said in an interview Wednesday that it’s still very early in the process of developing gig worker legislation in Philadelphia but that he thought AB5 could set the stage for similar bills to be passed around the country. He pointed to Fair Workweek scheduling legislation, which was first passed in San Francisco and subsequently adopted, and expanded, by cities around the country. Philadelphia’s version of Fair Workweek legislation for service workers, which goes into effect in January 2020, is the only city version of the law to cover the hotel industry.