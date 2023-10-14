Skip to content
News
Link copied to clipboard

An aborted take-off at Philadelphia International Airport forces evacuation of Cincinnati-bound passengers

'Mechanical issues' were cited. No injuries among the 76 passengers or five crew members on board were reported.

Emergency vehicles respond to the report of a plane's aborted take-off at Philadelphia International Airport on Saturday night.
Emergency vehicles respond to the report of a plane's aborted take-off at Philadelphia International Airport on Saturday night.Read moreElizabeth Robertson / Staff Photographer
    by Anthony R. Wood
    Published 
    Updated 

A Cincinnati-bound flight aborted its take-off Saturday night at Philadelphia International Airport after it experienced “mechanical issues,” forcing the evacuation of the passengers, an airport spokesperson said.

No injuries were reported, and the 76 passengers who had boarded the PSA Airlines flight were shuttled safely to an airport terminal, said Heather Redfern, the airport’s public relations manager.

The incident occurred around 9 p.m., she said, and had no effect on other airport operations.

Late Saturday night, the plane remained on the runway and was to be towed, she added.

Redfern said that in addition to the passengers, five crew members were on board.

Further details were not immediately available.

This story will be updated.