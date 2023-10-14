An aborted take-off at Philadelphia International Airport forces evacuation of Cincinnati-bound passengers

A Cincinnati-bound flight aborted its take-off Saturday night at Philadelphia International Airport after it experienced “mechanical issues,” forcing the evacuation of the passengers, an airport spokesperson said.

No injuries were reported, and the 76 passengers who had boarded the PSA Airlines flight were shuttled safely to an airport terminal, said Heather Redfern, the airport’s public relations manager.

The incident occurred around 9 p.m., she said, and had no effect on other airport operations.

Late Saturday night, the plane remained on the runway and was to be towed, she added.

Redfern said that in addition to the passengers, five crew members were on board.

Further details were not immediately available.

