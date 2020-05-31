But, protesters said Sunday, more needs to be done. In a news release, they called for the city to open 600 more permanent supportive housing units, and 6,000 new units of affordable housing for people who make less than $20,000 a year. And at Hersh’s house on Sunday, protesters called for city officials to house people returning from prison, as well as people with disabilities who are living in nursing homes while they wait for their own residences to be renovated to accommodate their disabilities.