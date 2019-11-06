Those modern homes, Pringle said, have far higher property values than surrounding, older homes in Highland and reflect an ongoing trend in Adams. The county, approximately 140 miles west of Philadelphia, has been growing steadily for nearly a century. The population today, 101,407, is more than double what it was in 1950, yet both the number of farms and overall farmland acres shrank between 2012 and 2017, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.