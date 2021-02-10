Last week, in an aviation meeting held by the Center for Rural Pennsylvania that focused on Williamsport Regional Airport, Steve Keener, president of Little League International, said many of his employees, along with teams, coaches and parents, have looked to other airports for service, even though they are farther away, because of cancellations and delays with American at Williamsport. Keener said he would often land in Philadelphia from other destinations, only to find his flight to Wiliamsport was delayed or canceled, forcing him to rent a car or spend the night.