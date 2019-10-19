Alex Trebek is no fan of the Phillie Phanatic.
The Jeopardy! host made the blasphemous remark during Friday night’s episode of the game show after a contestant claimed he fought the fuzzy green-beaked popular team mascot at a minor league baseball game in Scranton.
“I’m not a big fan of the Phillie Phanatic,” Trebek said. “But the team? Yeah."
Despite saying he liked the baseball team, the Phillies made clear that they were unhappy with the game show host’s comments.
“We’ll take ‘how could you’ for $2000, Alex,” the team tweeted.
Contestant Brian Lynch, a filmmaker from Los Angeles, said the brawl started because he had his feet up on the dugout and one foot “grazed” the mascot.
“I didn’t realize that until he rolled on top of me and started elbowing me,” Lynch said. “I almost threw him off the dugout.”
Jeapordy! has a huge fan following in Philadelphia, where the game show drew a larger television audience than Game 1 of this year’s NBA Finals.