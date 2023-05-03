Life or Death: A Bucks County jury is weighing the sentence of a man convicted in a 2007 double murder

Alfonso Sanchez’s fate is in the hands of a Bucks County jury that is set to decide whether to sentence him to death for killing two people, then plotting to silence a witness to the crime.

For Sanchez, 41, the looming decision was 15 years and two criminal trials in the making.

On Monday, the jury that will decide his fate convicted him of two counts of first-degree murder and related charges in the 2007 deaths of Mendez Thomas and Lisa Diaz. He was also convicted of attempting to orchestrate a plot, from behind bars, to have a witness killed to prevent her from testifying against him.

The trial before Bucks County Judge Alan Rubenstein was Sanchez’s second. He was convicted and sentenced to death in the case in 2008, but after a prosecutorial error regarding DNA evidence, he was granted a retrial.

District Attorney Matt Weintraub, in addressing the jurors Wednesday morning, said their work was already complete. By convicting Sanchez, he said, they had already established three aggravating circumstances required for the death penalty to be applied in the murder case.

“Your job couldn’t be more serious,” Weintraub said. “But the work, the effort, the decision, you’ve already done it.”

Sanchez, he said, killed someone while committing a felony, in this case a burglary, after tricking Thomas into letting him into his Warminster apartment under the guise of buying marijuana. He then shot Thomas in the head at point-blank range, along with Diaz, who owed him money for cocaine. He put others people’s lives at risk while doing so, Weintraub said, including Jessica Carmona and her children, who were in the apartment at the time.

Weintraub also urged the jurors to consider the impact Diaz’s murder had on her family. In what he called “heart-wrenching” testimony, Diaz’s family described the “everlasting impact” they feel from her loss, one that has spanned generations.

In an unusual move, Sanchez prevented his attorneys from presenting any mitigating evidence that might persuade the jury to spare him the death penalty. As a consequence of that decision, attorney Niels Eriksen briefly addressed the jurors Wednesday and urged them to sentence Sanchez to life in prison.

“You have the ability to check ‘life’, and I’m asking you do so in this case,” Eriksen said.

Weintraub, seizing on that lack of competing evidence, told jurors the decision was clear.

“There is no scale, there’s nothing to weigh,” he said. “There’s no other side to this case.”

Gov. Josh Shapiro , who has called on the state legislature to abolish the death penalty, has said he will refuse to sign any death warrants.

Sanchez’s previous death warrant was signed in 2015 by then-Gov. Tom Corbett but stalled by a moratorium on executions that was later put in place by Gov. Tom Wolf.