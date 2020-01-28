A 21-year-old man suspected of stealing $500,000 worth of jewelry from former 76ers star Allen Iverson has turned himself in and is expected to be charged, police said Tuesday.
Warminster Township Police Chief James Donnelly III confirmed that the man surrendered to police in the Bucks County suburb late Monday, after police had released a photo captured by surveillance cameras at the Sofitel Philadelphia at Rittenhouse Square hotel, at 120 S. 17th St., where the man allegedly stole Iverson’s backpack containing the jewelry.
Police said the theft occurred around 10:30 a.m. Monday. Authorities declined to release the man’s name Tuesday afternoon because charges had not yet been filed.
The man apparently had seen news reports about the theft while staying there with a friend, and that friend persuaded him to turn himself in, according to Donnelly.
A police source, who requested anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation, said the man gave police a Rolex belonging to Iverson, then directed officers to an apartment where the backpack and remaining jewelry were located.