Maren Altman, a New York astrologer with more than 312,000 followers on TikTok, has been breaking down the astrology of 2020, offering political analysis along the way. When asked why astrology resonates with millennials and Gen Z, Altman replied, “It’s because there has been a predominating paradigm of the ‘end all, be all’ of reality being reducible into disenchanted equations. And the only enchantment was in the human mind,” she said. “I don’t see the study of things such as astrology or other more metaphysical topics as a digression from progress, but rather the continuation of going from seeing scientific data as the ‘end all, be all’ and rather perhaps there’s an even larger framework that we’re participating in.”