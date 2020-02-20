MAYS LANDING, N.J. – An Atlantic City man accused of firing into the bleachers of a Pleasantville High School football game last fall, fatally wounding 10-year-old Micah Tennant and injuring two other people, pleaded not guilty Thursday at his arraignment on charges of murder, attempted murder and weapons offenses.
Alvin Wyatt, 31, dressed in an orange prison shirt and pants, with his hands shackled, smiled at four women in the gallery as he entered the courtroom.
His attorney, Stephen Funk, entered a not guilty plea on his behalf before Superior Court Judge Bernard DeLury.
Chief Assistant Prosecutor Seth Levy told the judge his office’s initial offer to Wyatt would be a sentence of life in prison. When the prosecutor spoke, Wyatt shook his head.
If Wyatt were to accept such a plea, under New Jersey law he would have to serve 85 percent of his sentence before being eligible to apply for parole.
About a dozen of the victim’s relatives were in court Thursday. After Wyatt’s brief appearance, an aunt, Monica Tennant, said outside the courtroom: “I don’t understand why he’s coming out smiling like this is a joke. He took a baby’s life.”
The shooting happened in November during the third quarter of a Friday night playoff football game between Camden and Pleasantville High Schools at Pleasantville’s stadium. The gunshots sent a panicked crowd fleeing the packed high school athletic complex.
Authorities said Wyatt, spotting a rival in the stands, opened fire into the bleachers, shooting his intended target, Ibn Abdullah, 27, as well as two bystanders, Micah and a 15-year-old boy who was sitting nearby.
Abdullah, who has been released from a hospital, is also charged with weapon offenses. The 15-year-old victim, whose name has not been released, was treated and released.
Micah, a fifth grader at Atlantic City’s Uptown School Complex, died at Cooper University Medical Center in Camden, five days after being shot in the neck.
Wyatt was tackled in the end zone while trying to flee the stadium, police said.
Three other men — Michael Mack, 27, and Shahid Dixon, both 27 and of Atlantic City; and Vance Golden, 26, of Pleasantville — are accused of fleeing from police in a BMW after the shooting and were charged with weapon offenses. They are expected to face their arraignments before DeLury later in the day.
A fourth man, Tyrell Dorn, 28, of Atlantic City, who is also accused of fleeing in the BMW and is charged with weapon offenses, is to be arraigned next Thursday. Dorn allegedly admitted to throwing a 9mm handgun out of the vehicle when it was on a Route 30 bridge leading to Atlantic City. This was not the gun used in Micah’s shooting, authorities said.
Dixon allegedly told investigators he used FaceTime to give Wyatt Abdullah’s location as “in the bleachers.” Investigators have said they were looking at an earlier Atlantic City homicide as a possible motive in the football-game shooting and also looking at the defendants’ possible connections to drug trafficking.