A suspect in Friday’s shooting at the Pleasantville High School football field disclosed the location of the intended target “in the bleachers” on a FaceTime call with Alvin Wyatt, the alleged shooter now facing three attempted murder charges, according to court records.
“Shahid Dixon stated that he was on FaceTime with Alvin Wyatt, who he advised that Ibn Abdullah was present at the game and provided … Abdullah’s location in the bleachers,” Dixon’s affidavit of probable cause states.
Two juveniles, a 10-year-old boy named Micah and an unidentified 15-year-old male, were sitting near Abdullah in the stands, Dixon’s affidavit says, and both sustained gunshot wounds.
Micah, a fifth grader at Atlantic City’s Uptown School Complex, was critically injured by a bullet that struck him in the neck, and remains unconscious and in grave condition in Cooper Medical Center.
The affidavits filed for the six defendants paint a chilling picture of a deliberate shooting orchestrated by Atlantic City men who were not dissuaded from their violence by the place they found their target: in the stands of a state high school playoff football game in nearby Pleasantville.
The Pleasantville-Camden state playoff game was in the third quarter Friday night, with Camden leading 6-0, when shots rang out around 8:30 p.m. sending players, coaches, and fans in the stands fleeing the stadium, which held the largest crowd at a Pleasantville football game in at least 20 years. Six men have been arrested in the shootings, including Abdullah, the alleged target.
Investigators are looking at a prior Atlantic City homicide as a possible motive, and defendants’ possible connections to drug trafficking gangs, but Pleasantville Police Chief Sean Riggin said the motive was beside the point.
“I’m not going to dignify this with a motive,” Riggin said. “There’s no motive to shoot a 10-year-old.”
Wyatt, 31, was identified as the shooter by the wounded Abdullah, who gave the name to police before he was taken to the hospital, the affidavits state.
Wyatt was then tackled in the end zone by officers “who observed him running away from the scene” via the handicapped ramp while trying to flee the stadium, Pleasantville Police Chief Sean Riggin said. Wyatt was charged with three counts of attempted murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.
His clothing — a hooded dark jacket and gray sweatpants — matched video taken of the shooting that showed a man holding a handgun in his left hand and shooting at Abdullah, the affidavits say. A semiautomatic handgun was recovered from underneath the bleachers’ handicapped ramp.
Dixon’s affidavit states that an off-duty law enforcement officer attending the game observed three men “calmly walking from the field, enter a blue BMW, and aggressively exit the parking lot.”
Absecon police eventually stopped a blue BMW, with Pennsylvania plates, near McKinley and Ohio Avenues in Atlantic City.
Inside the vehicle were Dixon, 27; Tyrell Dorn, 28, of Atlantic City; Michael C. Mack, 27, of Atlantic City; and Vance B. Golden Jr., 26, of Pleasantville, who were charged with weapons offenses. Dorn admitted to throwing the handgun out of the vehicle on a Route 30 bridge leading to Atlantic City, the affidavits state.
He denied the gun was his, and said it was in the vehicle when he left the football game. All four were charged with unlawful gun possession, as was the wounded Abdullah, who was found with a 9mm handgun in the waistband of his pants.
Abdullah remains in critical condition at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City campus, authorities said.
The remainder of the game will be played Wednesday at Lincoln Financial Field.