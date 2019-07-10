The city announced Tuesday that Hikes, 35, has resigned, effective at the end of July, to take a new job elsewhere. Leaders in the LGBTQ community in Philadelphia say she leaves a legacy of inclusion through her work overseeing new programming aimed at better transparency. Hikes, who is nationally known in LGBTQ circles for her activism, also advocated to make Philadelphia’s Home Rule Charter more gender-neutral, and worked with the police department to develop a new policy for interacting with transgender and nonbinary people.