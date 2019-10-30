"The days of the 500- to 600-seat theater are in the past,” said Noonan, who said the bigger reclining seats (in the stadium style array) take up more space, meaning fewer seats per house. “We have done this over and over and over again, whether we’re building a new theater or doing renovations, and what we’ve found is that even though we have fewer seats, we have more people coming out because the experience is so much better.”