American Girl’s 2023 Girl of the Year is all about brown girl magic.

Kavi Sharma, the first South Asian American Girl doll, is the company’s ‘it girl’ this year. She’s a passionate performer, who grew up with her tight-knit Indian American family in Metuchen, N.J., just a short train ride away from her two favorite places — New York City and Broadway.

For over 20 years, American Girl annually selects a doll to feature with a story that reflects what it means to be an American girl today. On Dec. 29, the company announced Sharma’s addition to the long line of contemporary American Girl characters from diverse backgrounds.

“We’re excited to have Kavi Sharma take center stage in our popular Girl of the Year lineup,” said Jamie Cygielman, general manager of American Girl, in a statement. “Just like all our beloved characters, Kavi’s culturally relevant and aspirational stories help inspire kids to shine bright in their own way and be proud of who they are.”

The 18-inch doll, which comes with an illustrated paperback journal, is now available in stores nationwide and online for $115. Sharma’s collection includes outfits and accessories reflecting her South Asian culture and passion for performing, like a mini keyboard that plays six different tones, a vibrant Bollywood dance costume, a plush of her lovable dog, Scamper, and more.

Sharma shares how to let her talents shine, pursue her dreams, find a balance with home and school, and be proud of her heritage. New York Times bestselling author Varsha Bajaj helps bring the South Asian American experience to life in the hardcover book It’s Showtime, Kavi, which debuts later this year.

“Kavi’s story is important to all the young readers who will see parts of their lives represented,” Bajaj said in a statement. “I took immense delight in showcasing slivers of Indian culture, including dance, yoga traditions, food, clothing, and magical festivals like Diwali and Holi.”

The news of the Middlesex County doll wearing a multicolored cropped mesh top, silver joggers, and pink tennis shoes, plus a faux-fur bucket hat (her signature outfit) prompted celebrations across the bridge.

“Kavi is a welcome addition to the ‘Brainy Borough’ and we can’t wait for the children in our community to share her and their Metuchen stories with the rest of the country,” Metuchen Mayor Jonathan M. Busch tweeted.

The borough honored Sharma at a Bollywood-inspired New Year’s party on Dec. 30 with music, dancing and dhol drummers.

First lady of New Jersey Tammy Murphy also expressed her joy on Twitter.

“Jersey girls had a big year in 2022. They set world records, created chart-topping records, and today, it was announced that Kavi Sharma from Metuchen will be the first-ever South Asian @American_Girl Doll of the Year in 2023!”

For the South Asian community, seeing Sharma in her traditional wear, gold tikka (jewelry worn on the forehead) and red dupatta (scarf) was a win.

“the 2023 american girl doll is a brown girl i needed this rep when i was 8 :’),” wrote one Twitter user.

“This is amazing! I love that my girls will finally have a doll that looks like them!” commented a user on American Girl’s Instagram post.

Celebrity personality Lilly Singh also commented on the post: “Hell yes! Here for this 👏🏽”

Jersey news anchor Syma Chowdhry was happy to see her heritage and state represented.

“My inner child is SCREAMING for joy! @American_Girl’s 2023 Girl of the Year is Kavi, a South Asian Jersey girl. Never in my dreams could I imagine seeing myself in dolls & TV/films in the US! Between this & Ms. Marvel (a Jersey girl too!) — I feel ‘seen’ #RepresentationMatters.”