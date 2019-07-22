“I don’t think it is inaccurate to say, as Beauchamp does, that ‘she is endorsing an immigration system that (in effect) prefers whites over non-whites.’ It seems clear that she is doing exactly that,” Dreher wrote. “Beauchamp believes that alone is discrediting — which, if I’m reading this correctly, proves Wax’s point that it’s impossible to talk about the kind of immigration system that is culturally appropriate and wise for America to have, because of disproportionate racial impact.”